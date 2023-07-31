Unai Emery pleased with Aston Villa courage

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Emery praised his side sticking to their principles of being comfortable and confidence in possession in dangerous areas even while 2-0 down against the Bees.

“It was a good match, we played very well in the first half, we started losing but we planned to be playing in dangerous areas,” Emery said. “But we stayed the same and were not disturbed and we came back. The way we controlled the game was good, holding the line high and keeping possession line we were practicing.

“In the second half we did some changes and lost a little bit of power, but I am happy because the practice we are doing and what we wanted coming here we are showing.

“Tactically we are trying to do some issues different because we can improve and get power playing like that, with three centre-backs.