Wolves' Matheus Cunha enjoying the pre-season work and the sun

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

In their first pre-season under the Spaniard, the Wolves players have been hit with intense double training sessions in preparation for the Premier League season.

A 1-0 win over Porto was the perfect start on Tuesday evening, and the club’s attentions now turn to the friendly with Celtic tomorrow.

Cunha said: “For us, it’s very important that we look at each game and each week because with each time we come with new things and you need to learn and you need to adapt because that is very important for us. But we’re trying to feel really happy.

“I want to restart tomorrow and win a lot of games, for sure, and do a good season for us and for the fans, and do everything for Wolverhampton.”

Cunha started as a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 against Porto and linked-up well with his team-mates in a hard-working display.

He added: “The other teams we have played are also very good, and we had difficult games, but versus Porto, they have a little bit more investment also.

“But for us, it’s important to put your head inside, know what you need to do, and after this 1-0 we need to keep this up for the whole season – win every game and go home happy.”

The atmosphere among the camp has been positive, despite Wolves off-field issues, and Nelson Semedo insists the players are enjoying the trip.

Semedo said: “It’s been very good, especially because we are in Portugal and we are with the team as well.