Unai Emery reveals Ezri Konsa could be right back option

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The 25-year-old started on the flank in Wednesday’s 2-0 friendly win over Fulham in Orlando and Emery has not ruled out repeating the experiment as he seeks the right formula for the backline, following the £31million arrival of Pau Torres.

Villa are looking to recruit another right-back but Konsa is currently the primary alternative to Matty Cash, after Ashley Young was allowed to leave at the end of last season.

Emery said: “We are trying to practice different tactical ways and one is to play with Konsa as a right-back and to build up with three at the back.