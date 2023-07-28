Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Louie Barry signs contract extension - and pens Stockport County loan deal

By Jonny Drury

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry has joined Stockport County on a season-long deal - after signing a contract extension at the club.

Barry spent the second half of last season on loan at Salford City

The 20-year-old, who joined Villa from Barcelona after coming through the West Brom academy, has had a handful of EFL loans so far in his career.

He helped Salford City reach the League Two play-offs last year, and will now spent the rest of the season at the Hatters.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor insisted Barry was one of the club's top summer targets.

He said: "We’ve had to be really patient, but that’s been rewarded by Louie now being at the club. He was our top target in his position, and for him and Aston Villa to choose us as his next destination is really pleasing."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

