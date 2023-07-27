Unai Emery on 'strange' Aston Villa win, Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa followed up Sunday’s 3-3 draw with victory over the Cottagers in a match which kicked off 80 minutes later than scheduled due to thunderstorms.

Emery felt the delay may have impacted a team performance which, result aside, ultimately left him wanting more.

"It was a strange match because we started late and we didn’t get the rhythm like we wanted,” he said.

“We didn’t build up like we did on Sunday against Newcastle, we didn’t connect with good passes trying to get into the box but we competed and we won.

“We also played the game with different players trying to get our fitness and trying to show some young players some tactical different options we can add as well. I am happy, but overall, the night was strange."

Diaby, who completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth at least £43million last weekend, netted with 17 minutes remaining to seal Villa’s victory.

Jaden Philogene had earlier fired Emery’s men ahead in the first half, after Cameron Archer had seen a penalty saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The England under-21 international was also unable to find the target after being sent through on goal by skipper John McGinn but Emery was happy with his overall performance.

"He’s another young player who was on loan last year and deserved to stay with us to show his skill and adaption and ability,” said the boss.

“He did very good work today and he had chances to score with the penalty and then the chance one-to-one, but I am happy because his adaptation and his commitment with us is very good."

Diaby drilled home left-footed after latching on to a Douglas Luiz through ball and Emery said: "It was his first 45 minutes to give us information and trying to connect and to be with his teammates knowing them better.

“Of course, Jaden as well, he scored and that’s very good for him. We have to help them and give them chances to show their capacity and their skill and the process.