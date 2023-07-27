Notification Settings

Unai Emery keen to secure Ollie Watkins' long term future at Aston Villa

By George BennettFootballPublished:

Villa boss Unai Emery has emphasized the importance of securing Ollie Watkins’ long-term future at the club.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins
Watkins has two years left on his current deal, and it was revealed in May that the club had entered talks with the striker over a new contract.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League in 2023, and finished the previous campaign with 16 in total.

His exploits for Villa saw him recalled to the England squad in March, and Emery has once again revealed his intentions to tie Watkins down to a new deal.

Emery said: “The idea is of course to extend his contract because we are happy with him and he is our striker.

“Ollie Watkins’ experiences, his capacity and his commitment to Villa is very important, and it’s very important to try and get him for a long time.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

