Unai Emery keen to secure Ollie Watkins' long term future at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Watkins has two years left on his current deal, and it was revealed in May that the club had entered talks with the striker over a new contract.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League in 2023, and finished the previous campaign with 16 in total.

His exploits for Villa saw him recalled to the England squad in March, and Emery has once again revealed his intentions to tie Watkins down to a new deal.

Emery said: “The idea is of course to extend his contract because we are happy with him and he is our striker.