Telford duo land coaching awards

Shropshire FA Awards night 08-07-2023 Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Wellington duo Ben Darrall and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu – known as Sam – won ‘coach of the year’ titles at Shropshire FA’s Grassroots Awards.

The 18-year-old students, who have completed their level three sport course at the college, were recognised in the Disability Pathway coaching category.

Telford College sports supervisor Claire Riekstins said: “Ben and Sam have each delivered over 60 hours of football coaching on a

voluntary basis to the College

Ability Counts team this academic year, as well as leading the team at tournaments across the West Midlands.

“The award they have won is for people who make a positive difference at the grassroots level of football. They have shown outstanding commitment and dedication to give up their time to lead these sessions. It has allowed Foundation students from the college the opportunity to participate in regular sessions and it’s something they have really looked forward to each week.”