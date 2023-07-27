Alex Mowatt hopeful of 'Brighton inspired' start for West Brom

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old midfielder looks set to play a role under Spanish head coach Corberan this season following a season away at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Mowatt has caught the eye during pre-season and is likely to suit the head coach's possession-dominant style vision – a style modelled on Premier League high-flyers Brighton, which comes familiar to the midfielder from his time in the north east.

"To be honest the style he wants to play is similar to Boro last year," Mowatt admitted.

"We've watched a few clips on Brighton this season and when I was at Boro we watched a few clips on Brighton. We actually played Brighton too, I think that's the new way of playing now, everyone's looking at Brighton, who are playing some unbelievable football.

"It's similar to how it was at Boro and I've been training with that all of last year, so it's good for me with a similar style, I can come here and it's not too much of a big change."

Corberan is a huge admirer of Seagulls boss Roberto Di Zerbi and has tracked the Italian's career. Albion have studied footage of the way his side's play, which the Baggies boss believes is revolutionary.

Mowatt is entering his third season as an Albion player after Valerien Ismael brought the former Leeds youngster in from Barnsley.

He started well in Baggies colours but a drop off in form resulting in Ismael being replaced by Steve Bruce left the midfielder's role at Albion in doubt. Mowatt also struggled with fitness at points in his first season.

His loan spell at the Riverside Stadium was up and down but ended in Mowatt forcing his way into the side as Michael Carrick's men – in a fashion similar but more successful than Corberan's Albion – responded from a miserable start to the season by turning their form around.

"When I first went up there I was thinking 'yeah, there's two really good, strong teams', I thought one of them was going to get in the play-offs, so I had a better chance!" Mowatt explained.

"But we were both right down there at the start of the season so then I'm thinking 'I must be bad luck or something!'

"But both had a change of manager and it worked for both teams. Every time I'd check results after games we'd win and West Brom would win, then if we drew West Brom would draw. It was mad.