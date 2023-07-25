Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa credits coaches with first team breakthrough

Dexter Lembikisa (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old, who helped Jamaica into the semi-finals of the Gold Cup this summer, was handed his first-team chance when Davis and Collins took over as interim Wolves bosses last season.

Lembikisa also impressed in his limited opportunities under Julen Lopetegui and the right-back has heaped praise on Davis and Collins for their influence.

“They were important and very good coaches for me,” he said.

“They were honest coaches that provided the honesty I needed and the comfort I needed as a player.

“Specifically I remember James telling me to play forward, and in the Leeds game I took my first touch forward and that definitely helped me.

“James has helped me a lot in the under-21s with playing forward.”

Lembikisa is expected to leave on-loan next season for more game time and experience following the signing of Matt Doherty to rival Nelson Semedo at right-back.

Alongside Davis and Collins, the young defender has also praised Lopetegui and the Wolves stars for helping him settle in the side.

“You can see he (Lopetegui) trusts the players and trusts me, even though I’m young,” he added.

“He helped us specifically and be very clear with what he wants from the full-backs.

“He gives me confidence to play. He said to ‘put feeling in your work’ so you’re not just going through the motions, and I agree with that a lot.

“They all want me to do well and put their arm around me and helped me during games.

“That’s one of the reasons I played well I think, because I felt comfortable in that environment. I’m happy with the performances I put in, but I know I can show more.”

Meanwhile, former Wolves midfielder Paul Ince believes Fabio Silva's experience on loan last season could serve him well in the Premier League this year.

Silva scored 16 goals in all competitions across two loan spells with Anderlecht and PSV, but his future at Wolves is currently up in the air.

Ince said: "I remember when he first came to Wolves, I did a game for Sky, and I wasn't really sure what he was. I wasn't sure whether he was a striker, whether he was a No. 10, but I did realise that he wasn't ready to play in the Premier League. I'm sure Lopetegui will be looking at everyone. He hasn't even seen him yet because obviously he wasn't here when Silva was sent out on loan, but I'm sure he'll be thinking about this lad.