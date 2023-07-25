West Brom sign Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento on season-long loan

Brighton and Hove Albion's Jeremy Sarmiento

The Ecuador international made 12 appearances for the Premier League club last season - and played for his country in all three group games of the 2022 World Cup.

The 21-year-old, who spent time at Charlton as a youngster and earned England youth caps before moving to Benfica, signed for Brighton in 2021.

Carlos Corberan is delighted to have tied up his first bit of summer business and believes Sarmiento will be a versatile player for Albion this season.

He said: "I am very pleased to have signed a talented player from a Premier League club. He is an exciting player, who has great maturity for someone so young.

“The fact he has already played in the Premier League and at a World Cup gives me the confidence that he has the personality and desire required to keep developing his skills.

“He is a versatile attacker who can play on either wing, as well as through the middle as a ten, and his flexibility to play to a high standard in three different positions will be important to us.”

Albion's new head of football operations, Ian Pearce, insisted Albion have been rewarded for staying patient in the market, having been the only EFL club not to have brought in a new signing.

He added: “We are delighted to have Jeremy with us on loan for the season. We have remained patient in the market and have been rewarded by signing our primary target in this area of the pitch.