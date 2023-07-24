Aston Villa's Emi Buendia happy to be among pre-season goals

Emi Buendia (David Birt)

The Argentina international produced a man-of-the-match performance as Unai Emery’s men started their Premier League Summer Series with an entertaining draw, netting two and setting up Ollie Watkins’ opener in Philadelphia.

But Buendia later admitted his night should probably have been even better after missing the chance to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

“I’m quite happy to score goals and get an assist again,” he said.

“I think I should have scored another one in the second half but I hadn’t been in that situation too often, so I didn’t know what to do.

“I’ll keep training those situations so that I can score the next one. I’m happy with the game.”

Buendia helped Villa make a blistering start, firing home left-footed to make it 2-0 after just 11 minutes having already laid on the opener for Watkins.

Newcastle, who host Emery’s team on the opening day of the Premier League season next month, hit back to level before half-time with goals through Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak.

Buendia got Villa back in front early in the second half when he tapped home from close range after teenager Omari Kellyman had seen his shot pushed onto the post by Martin Dubravka.

But the Magpies hit back again, Callum Wilson converting after Robin Olsen could only parry Anthony Gordon’s effort, with neither team able to find a winner.

New signings Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans made their first Villa appearances in the second half.

“It’s important to play these kinds of games against a Premier League opponent,” said Buendia.

“They are a good opponent. We started well, showing our philosophy with the ball and trying to press high.

“They changed a little with their formation, playing three at the back, but then we tried to defend well. t was a good match to start this pre-season in the USA.”

Villa now travel to Orlando where they will face Fulham on Wednesday, before finishing their US tour against Brentford in Maryland on Sunday.