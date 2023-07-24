Aston Villa boss Unai Emery excited to add Moussa Diaby to attacking options

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

The 24-year-old has become the club’s new transfer record signing in a deal worth up to £51.9million, after making the switch from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

He adds significant strength in depth to Villa’s forwards and Emery believes Diaby’s versatility will be key.

When asked if he is happy to get the deal over the line, Emery said: “Of course, last year we were very happy with the work we did, and now, this year we have to add some different goals and some different players.

“For us, Moussa Diaby is a player that we were following and he is helping us try to improve our level playing in the attacking third. Sometimes he plays right, sometimes he plays as a number 10, sometimes as a left winger.

“We are very excited and we are very happy with him and really, we need to build our structure again and Moussa is giving us another step.

“He is a winger or striker and his best power is his capacity to attack, dribble and run in behind, and he has experience in Europe. He is young, I think the qualities he is going to give us and playing in different positions is going to give us more power.

“He started training with me in the last year that I was there (PSG) and I knew him, but he didn’t play. He was training with us in the last two months I was there in Paris.”

Diaby is Villa’s third capture of the summer after Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, but it is understood the club could still target another forward, particularly if Leon Bailey departs.

Emery also wants to add a right-back and possibly a goalkeeper as part of his Villa revamp.

He added: “At the beginning we were trying to add different players to our squad, a centre-back, midfielder and a striker, winger.

“Some players as well will be leaving and at the end of the transfer window in August we are going to be ready for something that can improve our team, and players can leave as well.