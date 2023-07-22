Notification Settings

Taylor Gardner-Hickman believes West Brom boss Carlos Corberan can take his game to next level

By Matt MaherFootball

West Brom midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman believes head coach Carlos Corberan’s demanding style can help take his game to the next level.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman makes it 2-0 at Sslford (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 21-year-old academy product is eager to play a bigger role for the Baggies in what will be his third season with the first-team.

Gardner-Hickman made 36 appearances in total last term, though the majority of those came from the bench during the second half of the campaign.

He started the midweek friendly at Salford City - and bagged both of Albion's goals in the 2-2 draw.

He said: “The aim is always to play but personally I’m just enjoying learning off the gaffer, the senior lads, it’s really helping me having a full pre-season with everyone.

“He has high demands and it’s very good as a young player especially coming through.

“You know you can’t rest and you can’t get complacent for a minute, so that’s really good. Some of the stuff I’ve learned off him already can take my game to the next level.”

