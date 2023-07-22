Notification Settings

Aston Villa consider move for another forward after Moussa Diaby deal

By Matt Maher

Villa will consider returning to the market for another forward after sealing a club record move for Moussa Diaby.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The France international winger remains on course to join from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth at least £43million expected to be finalised this weekend.

But Rennes star Jeremy Doku is also a player of serious interest to Villa and another signing in the attacking third is possible, particularly if Leon Bailey departs before the end of the window.

Boss Unai Emery also wants to add a right-back and possibly a goalkeeper as he continues to revamp Villa’s squad.

Diaby will become their third signing so far, after Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres. Reports in Germany have claimed the deal could eventually be worth more than £50m.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

