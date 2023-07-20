Marvelous Nakamba leaves Aston Villa for Luton Town

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international has signed a three-year contract at Kenilworth Road, having spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hatters.

Nakamba joined Villa from Club Brugge for £11million in 2019 and went on to make 68 appearances in all competitions.

His final outing was as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021-22 season and he found himself relegated down the pecking order last term, first under Steven Gerrard and then Unai Emery.