Marvelous Nakamba leaves Aston Villa for Luton Town

By Matt Maher

Villa have confirmed the sale of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to Luton Town.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international has signed a three-year contract at Kenilworth Road, having spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hatters.

Nakamba joined Villa from Club Brugge for £11million in 2019 and went on to make 68 appearances in all competitions.

His final outing was as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021-22 season and he found himself relegated down the pecking order last term, first under Steven Gerrard and then Unai Emery.

Nakamba made 20 appearances for Luton after joining them in January and scored a penalty in the Championship play-off final shoot-out which secured their return to the top flight after more than three decades.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

