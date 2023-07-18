West Brom's Nathaniel Chalobah in talks with Maccabi Haifa

Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old has been granted permission to fly out to hold talks with the Israeli champions about a permanent move away from The Hawthorns.

The former Chelsea youngster was brought in by head coach Carlos Corberan on an 18-month contract from Fulham in January.

Chalobah, who has another year left on his Baggies deal, is holding talks to move on as Albion look to continue to shed their wage bill and balance the books this summer.

He would follow Dara O'Shea, a permanent sale to Burnley, and Karlan Grant, who has joined Cardiff on loan, out of the door.

Albion are yet to make any new additions but prioritised sales and exits as they look to make room for Corberan to operate in the window.

Chalobah made 13 appearances, including seven starts, for Albion. He was on the fringes in his six months at The Hawthorns but had a run in the side following injuries to Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu, but Chalobah's season was ended by injury at Blackpool in April.

Albion are in action in their first public friendly of the summer against Cheltenham tonight.