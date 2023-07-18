Aston Villa announce record ticket prices for select fixtures

Aston Villa fans celebrate at the end of the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The top price is for tickets in a small number of blocks in the middle of the Trinity Road Stand for the most high-profile fixtures.

But increases throughout the ground mean adults will pay at least £40 to attend any league fixture during the 2023-24 campaign, with some tickets in the Holte End now costing £63 for certain matches.

The cheapest adult ticket for 11 category B Premier League matches is now priced at £40.50, up from £35 last term, with the most expensive now £51.

Prices rise considerably for the eight fixtures classed as category A, which includes the West Midlands derby against Wolves, the visit of Newcastle and the league’s ‘Big Six’ clubs. The cheapest adult ticket for those matches is £48, with the most expensive £68.

An even higher price is charged for the newly branded 1888 Seats in the three central blocks of the Trinity Road middle tier, with supporters paying £80 for category A matches and £68.50 for category B. A scarf and club tie is included in the price.

While the 1888 Seats is only a small section in a stand where ticket prices have traditionally been highest, the increased cost of sitting in the Holte End may be tougher for supporters to swallow. Tickets for category B matches in the central blocks of the Holte, both lower and upper tier, are now £48.50, shooting up to £63 for category A matches.

Villa have significantly increased ticket prices over the past two seasons, with the club stressing the need to boost revenue streams to better compete with clubs in the top half of the Premier League and make it easier to comply with profit and sustainability rules.