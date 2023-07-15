West Brom's Karlan Grant joins Cardiff City on season long loan

Karlan Grant has joined Cardiff on loan (Photo by Adam Fradgley - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old forward, who arrived at Albion in 2020 for £15m - was close to joining fellow South Wales side Swansea City on loan in January.

That didn't materialise and now the striker, who has bagged 24 goals in 101 games, including 18 in the 2021/22 campaign, has joined the Bluebirds.

He joins other former Albion players Romaine Sawyers and Callum Robinson in South Wales, and he told the Bluebirds' website he is looking forward to striking up his relationship again with the latter.

He said: "I’m absolutely delighted. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and the manager, and get started.

"I spoke with the manager, and he said nothing but good things about the club. I know how big the stadium is, and I know how good the crowd can be. I’ve got a few friends here as well.

“Callum Robinson and I got on really well when we were at West Brom, and we’re actually still very close.