West Brom loans have historically been key to Championship success - and they can be yet again

We all know that financial constraints have left Albion in a position where they are going to dip into the bargain bucket one again, scouring the market for free agents.
West Brom's record in recent years when it comes to permanent signings has been questionable - but when it comes to loans, especially in the Championship, it has very much been more hit than miss.
We all know that financial constraints have left Albion in a position where they are going to dip into the bargain bucket one again, scouring the market for free agents.