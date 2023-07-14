Jed Wallace: No manager works harder than West Brom's Carlos Corberan

Jed Wallace during pre-season training (Photo by Adam Fradgley - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan has been putting his West Brom charges through their paces at St George's Park during a five day pre-season training camp, after the club returned to training in late June.

Albion's players are preparing for their second pre-season game of the summer on Saturday, as they face League One Shrewsbury Town in a behind closed doors friendly.

And fan's favourite Wallace, who arrived at the club last summer, has praised Corberan for the preparation that is being put in ahead of the new season, and believes no other manager in the country works harder than the Spaniard.

In an interview on Albion's website with former fan favourite and club commentator Andy Johnson, Wallace said: "It has been great, we're all fit because we do the work in the off season, which means when we come back in we can get straight into the football.

"I think the training will be more important than the pre-season games, with Carlos having only been here seven or eight months.

"We were back on June 20, he wanted us in early and when I speak to people I say, no one wants us to be more successful than the manager.

"There is not a manager in the country who works harder than him and it is down to the players to follow suit.

"You see the way he coaches, if you don't train to the max then you may as well forget it.

"For the first time in a long time I feel like I have been properly coached and learned new things.

"I got into the first team at 17/18 at Portsmouth and it is three games a week from then so you don't have time to be coached.

"But I've learned a lot, coming inside more, different lines and getting into different spaces, I've enjoyed it to be honest."

In the wide ranging interview with the former Baggies and Wales midfielder Johnson, Wallace talked about Albion's pre-season camp and the togetherness within the current squad.

He also praised Albion's youngsters, such as Zac Ashworth, Caleb Taylor and Jovan Malcolm for their impact in pre-season.

And he insisted that the goal for the club remains promotion - but he believes the Championship is going to be tougher this season than it has been in campaigns gone by.

"Last year we had 17 points from 14 games, we gave everyone a head start," admitted Wallace.

"Carlos came in and had a huge impact, we had a good run after the World Cup.

"We're only going to improve under him and I am sure he is keen to bring players in to make us even stronger.

"The goal is always promotion, but you've got Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, Stoke, Blackpool, Millwall, a lot of clubs who all want to achieve the same thing.

"It feels like the Championship is going to be tough. No disrespect to others, but a few years ago you look at the fixtures and there would be a block of three or four games where you'd think that is a good run.