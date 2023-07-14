Aston Villa new boy Pau Torres excited by Unai Emery’s vision

The 26-year-old completed his move to the Second City on Wednesday, reuniting with Emery – who he had worked under at Villareal.
And the Spain defender said it was the right time to make the move to the Premier League.
Torres said: “With the boss, we have had conversations in which he explained to me the project that he has here at Aston Villa, a project that attracted me.
“We had been speaking about the possibility of me coming and we thought it was the best moment for it to happen. And well, here I am.
“I’m looking forward to starting and I’m looking forward to showing my football ability.”