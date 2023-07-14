Notification Settings

Aston Villa new boy Pau Torres excited by Unai Emery’s vision

By Russell Youll

New capture Pau Torres says rejoining boss Unai Emery sold ‘the project’ to him ahead of signing for Villa in deal worth around £35million.

Pau Torres
Pau Torres

The 26-year-old completed his move to the Second City on Wednesday, reuniting with Emery – who he had worked under at Villareal.

And the Spain defender said it was the right time to make the move to the Premier League.

Torres said: “With the boss, we have had conversations in which he explained to me the project that he has here at Aston Villa, a project that attracted me.

“We had been speaking about the possibility of me coming and we thought it was the best moment for it to happen. And well, here I am.

“I’m looking forward to starting and I’m looking forward to showing my football ability.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

