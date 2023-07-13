'Lovely, beautiful': Football figures react to West Brom's emotional kit release video

Kit released video included appearances from Jeff Astle's grandson Joseph and widow Laraine (WBA)

Albion unveiled their 1960s inspired home shirt on Wednesday and teamed up with the Jeff Astle Foundation for the release.

The foundation, set up by the family of The King, has been announced as Albion's official charity partner for the season.

A picture of Astle appears on the shirt, and his family worked closely with the club on the design, which is a modern take on the 1960s classic.

And Astle's widow, Laraine, and grandson, Joseph, starred in the launch video which was released on Wednesday morning.

The video has received widespread praise across social media and has been viewed more then two million times in 24 hours.

And well known names in the game have had their say, praising Albion and those behind the video.

Here is a quick look at some of the reaction:

When dust gets in both your eyes!!!! Beautiful this from the Baggies https://t.co/7DrLeojBai — Natalie Sawyer 💙 (@nataliesawyer) July 12, 2023