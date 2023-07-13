Carlos Corberan determined to tackle new challenges head on with West Brom

Carlos Corberan delivers his instructions as he carries out pre-season training on Wednesday morning at St George's Park in Burton (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan, his staff and players are midway through a week of pre-season training at the FA's St George's Park training base.

Recruitment is a long game for the Baggies this summer, with the club yet to make any new signings. Albion will target mostly the loan and free agents, which will open up more later in the window.

That comes as a result of a lack of Premier League monies, via parachute payments, for the first time in 21 years – on top of no investment from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Corberan, speaking to journalists for the first time this summer today, said: "I am very conscious of the financial situation of the club, but when I extended my contract it was with the idea to be in the club because I was enjoying it a lot from my first day here, I felt something very special that made me extend my contract without any type of doubt because West Bromwich is exactly the place I want to be and develop the work.

"Sometimes coaches have one type of challenges, sometimes another type of challenges, the one we have in front is a challenge but I want to be in West Bromwich giving my best to face the challenge in the best way."

Albion's recruitment is in the hands of Corberan and Ian Pearce, the recruitment chief who was promoted to head of football operations this summer after chief executive Ron Gourlay's exit.

The head coach, who had a close relationship with Gourlay, is confident the restructure can work in the club's favour.

Pearce, who was at St George's Park with his team today, has been at The Hawthorns for four-and-a-half years. He too has a strong working relationship with Spaniard Corberan as the pair plan for moves later this summer.

Managing director Mark Miles, meanwhile, assumed the responsibilities of Gourlay in the reshuffle. The former director of operations has almost two decades of experiences at Albion, something the head coach sees as useful.

"Ron had his responsibilities and the fact he made that decision is something we need to respect and as a club we need to react," Corberan said.

"This is what we have done, Ian has been part of the club in terms of being in the recruitment area, the fact he is now going to have more responsibilities is important because of his football knowledge.

"For me, from the beginning, every time we talked about players it's very difficult both see something in the same way, this can happen in many clubs because sometimes you don't watch the same things in the same way.

"With him and his people I have a very positive feeling when we're working together."

The head coach added: "And for me Mark taking some CEO responsibilities is positive. To find Ron's replacement in someone at the club, who has been working for 20 years, makes a lot of sense.

"He knows exactly what West Bromwich means, for the fans, as a club, they only want the best for West Bromwich.