Villarreal defender Pau Torres flies in to seal £35m Aston Villa move

Spain defender Pau Torres

The 26-year-old defender has agreed terms on a five-year contract and yesterday flew from Spain to England to complete the move.

The Villarreal centre-back will now be reunited with former boss Unai Emery and will become Villa’s second signing of the summer after securing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

Torres, who has made 23 senior appearances for the Spain national team, will join Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa as Villa’s centre-back options.

He had one year left on his contract at Villarreal and had a £55million release clause, but Villa negotiated a £35million fee to secure their latest transfer coup of the summer so far.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young is set to join Everton after leaving Villa on a free transfer.