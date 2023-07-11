Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa eager to get back on pitch

By Russell Youll

Ezri Konsa can’t wait to get the pre-season matches up and running at Villa.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa
Unai Emery’s men return with a game at Walsall on Saturday – a traditional summer fixture for Villa. And defender Konsa is looking forward to seeing the fans turn out in their droves at the Bescot Stadium.

“I’m always eager to play the first game of pre-season,” he said. “Walsall is a game we play every year and the fans are going to be there, so we are looking forward to that.”

The clash with the Saddlers is the first step towards facing Newcastle United on the opening day of the Premier League season – and Konsa hopes Villa can display further progression.

“I think everyone can see how much we improved under the boss,” said Konsa. “We want to go a step ahead this season and hopefully we can start that off with three points against Newcastle.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

