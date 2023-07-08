West Brom start pre-season with 3-0 win over Port Vale

Adam Reach and Karlan Grant (Adam Fradgley/Getty)

In the behind closed door friendly at the club's training ground - Brandon Thomas-Asante gave West Brom a first half lead.

Adam Reach doubled the score early in the second period - before Karlan Grant netted a third as Carlos Corberan's men enjoyed a win in their first pre-season outing.

Two separate teams played in each half - with a number of youngsters handed starts in both sides.

In the first period, Ethan Ingram and Caleb Taylor started at the back - with Harry Whitwell starting in midfield, while Jovan Malcolm led the line with Thomas-Asante.

And in the second, Tom Fellows and Jamie Andrews played the full half with Zac Ashworth and Kevin Mfuamba coming on as substitutes.

The opener came midway through the second half - with Thomas-Asante volleying home a Taylor knock down from a Matt Philllips corner.

Reach then volleyed home from 15 yards in the second half - before Alex Mowatt burst into the area and set up Grant to lash home a third.

Albion now head to St George's Park for a training camp on Monday - before facing League One Shrewsbury Town in another friendly on Saturday July 15.

Teams

Albion first half side: Palmer; Ingram, Taylor, Bartley, Townsend; Yokuslu, Gardner-Hickman; Phillips, Whitwell (Andrews 30), Malcolm; Thomas-Asante.