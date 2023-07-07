Ellen White’s backing winner Sarina Wiegman to lift World Cup

England manager Sarina Wiegman waves as the England team depart from the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor

White – the Lionesses’ all-time leading goalscorer – talked up Wiegman’s impact and admitted she is “fascinated” by her former boss as England’s opening group game of the tournament against Haiti rapidly approaches.

And after winning last year’s European Championship, Wiegman is looking to make it consecutive wins in major tournaments this summer.

“It would be unheard of wouldn’t it? (winning the World Cup),” White said.

“She (Wiegman) won the Euros in 2017 with the Netherlands, she got to the final in 2019, she won the Euros with England and what if she went on to win the World Cup?

“It would just be insane. She’s a proven winner. I’m very proud to have her as our manager and she brings a level of calmness and understanding, a philosophy everyone can get on board with and I think the whole nation was gripped by her as well (last summer).

“I am fascinated by her and we are really excited with what this group can do and I think they can go all the way.”

White, 34, noted Wiegman’s character as one of the main reasons behind her success since taking over in September 2021.

The players have bought into her ideas on the pitch, and White added: “I think her communication (is her best attribute). She’s very honest, she communicates what she wants, she speaks to each individual and treats everyone as a person and not just a footballer.

“She wants to know about your family and has that personal kind of empathy as well. She also has a philosophy that everyone can get onboard with and understand, it’s not too complicated and then she’s really meticulous in her game plan and tactics.

“She’s something we’ve needed for a number of years and I’m really excited for her.”

Both White and Manchester City defender Demi Stokes were speaking at the launch of Pixel FC, a collective of dedicated women’s football creators helping to close the visibility gap within women’s football.

And Stokes believes England’s previous success in major competitions will give them an advantage over other nations Down Under.