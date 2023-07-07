Aston Villa Women snap up West Ham's Lucy Parker

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward is delighted with her new addition

The 24-year-old joins after opting not to sign a new deal she was offered at West Ham.

Parker, who has twice been called up to the England squad but is yet to make her senior international debut, played 40 times for the Hammers across two seasons.

Villa boss Carla Ward said in a statement from the Midlands club: “Lucy is someone we’ve tracked for some time and we know we had a lot of competition to sign her.

“She’s a front-footed ball-playing centre-half and is someone who will add a lot of quality to our defensive unit.”

Parker got her first England call-up last September, having to then pull out prior to the matches that followed because of injury.