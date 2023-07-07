Aston Villa cleared to compete in Europe after 'significant changes' to comply with multi-club ownership rules

Aston Villa and Brighton have both been cleared to play in Europe

UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had opened proceedings against the Seagulls and Belgian club Union St Gilloise - as well as Villa and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes - due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule.

However, UEFA said the CFCB has now accepted the clubs' admission to European competition.

It found that, as of Friday, none of the clubs, either directly or indirectly, held or dealt in securities or shares of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition, or is a member of any other club.

It found in these cases no one had any power whatsoever or is simultaneously involved, directly or indirectly, in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration or sporting performance of more than one club, and that no one had control or decisive influence over more than one club in a UEFA club competition.