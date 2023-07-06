Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa target Brennan Johnson could cost £50m

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa face paying up to £50million if they want to prise Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson

The 22-year-old Wales international forward is on the club’s list of possible targets but will not be available on the cheap, with Forest having already rejected a £30m approach from Brentford.

Villa boss Unai Emery has made adding a wide forward or winger a priority of the summer window. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes remains under consideration and would be available at a lower fee though he, like Johnson, has several other Premier League admirers.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is another player Villa have considered but the 22-year-old is expected to commit his future to the Basque club for at least another season by signing a new contract.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News