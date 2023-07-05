West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch looking to push on after useful loan

Rayhaan Tulloch's two senior league appearances for Albion came in the 2021/22 season, one each under Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Albion academy graduate spent the last four months on loan at Dundalk, where he enjoyed a useful spell.

The 22-year-old, who has seven senior Baggies appearances to his name, netted five times in 18 appearances in Ireland's top flight before returning to Albion over the weekend. He was sent off in his final game for the County Louth outfit, who are fourth.

After less fruitful loan spells with Doncaster and Rochdale, Tulloch is hopeful he can use his experience to push on.

“I scored a few goals and I played a good chunk of football, which is what I was looking for from the move," said Tulloch, who has one year left on the deal he signed under Slaven Bilic in 2020.

"This is the first time I’ve really played consistent, men’s football. I needed that and hopefully, my time at Dundalk will help push me in the right direction with my career."

Tulloch joins up with several other Albion youngsters in training with Carlos Corberan's first team this summer after the head coach admitted the club must assess academy talents due to the financial landscape.

“Rayhaan fitted in seamlessly with the players and the staff and he is an exceptional talent who made a big contribution to the team over the last six months," said Brian Gartland, Dundalk's head of football operations.

Albion, meanwhile, will continue to called Hednesford Town's Keys Park the home for their under-21s next season.

Richard Beale's Premier League 2 side will continue at the home of the Pitmen for a second season, with fixtures to be confirmed.

Hednesford Town chairman Hayden Dando said: “I am absolutely delighted Albion have agreed to extend our deal for next season, they are a pleasure to work with and it is fantastic to have Keys Park hosting their games for another season."