Aston Villa set to complete deal for Villarreal's Pau Torres later this week

Torres is set for a medical ahead of his move to Villa

A deal for the 26-year-old is set to go ahead for a fee believed to be in the region of £35million.

He has agreed terms on a five-year contract and is poised to be reunited with former boss Unai Emery, in what is a significant coup for Villa and another statement of the club’s intent.

The Spain international has been tracked by several of Europe’s top clubs including Bayern Munich but has been persuaded to join Villa, following talks with Emery and new director of football operations Monchi.

Torres’ contract, which had one year left to run, included a £55million release clause but Villa will pay significantly less than that amount following negotiations with Villarreal.

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker, meanwhile, is among those who could depart this summer.