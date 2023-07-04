Shropshire football referees recognised at national awards ceremony

Shaun Currall

Two Shropshire football officials have been celebrated at the Referee Recognition Awards in London.

Shaun Currall, nominated for Outstanding Contribution to Refereeing, and Richard Butler, nominated for Inspirational Role Model of the Year travelled down to Wembley for the evening.

The 26-year-old Currall, who is a PE teacher, referees two to three times a week in the Midland Football League and he won in his category whereas Butler was highly commended.

The pair headed down to London together to spend the evening in good company with current Premier League ref Bobby Madley in attendance as well as ex-ref Jon Moss.

Currall said: "It was a really good occasion, I went down with Rich and it was a special night. It was a thought-provoking evening to be fair seeing all the different people and all the awards.

"I had to leave work early and change out of my PE clothes into a shirt and tie with a full suit and we were very late getting back."

Currall is secretary of the Telford Referees Association while he also mentors referees for the Shropshire FA.

One of his main responsibilities is appointing referees to fixtures at a variety of levels across football in Shropshire.

"A lot of it is voluntary so it is nice to be recognised by your peers, and it is nice to have the award to go to Wembley," he continued.

"You do not do it for recognition and for all the praise but it is nice to be recognised by your peers.

Lots of people play in sports teams for the companionship the sport provides, and according to Currall, this is what he gets from being the man in charge of football games making the all-important decisions.

He said: "I like that I am still involved in football, and I like watching the younger guys develop through the courses.