Aston Villa sweating on fitness of Jacob Ramsey

England's Jacob Ramsey (centre) during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park

Ramsey is due to see a specialist to determine whether he requires surgery on the ankle injury sustained in England’s quarter-final win over Portugal on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and at the very least appears to face a race to be fit for the start of the Premier League season on August 12.

Ramsey made 35 appearances for Villa last season, scoring seven goals and setting up six more.