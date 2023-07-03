Notification Settings

West Brom launch two new away kits

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Albion have unveiled two new away kits ahead of the new Championship season.

New West Brom away kits

Both were designed with the help of Baggies legend James Morrison, who sat on the club’s kit committee to offer a player perspective during the design process.

One is red and navy in colour with a v-neck collar, alongside navy shorts, and socks. The other features a lime jersey with navy dots, trim, and collar combined with lime shorts and socks.

The kits, made by Puma, are on sale now priced at £54.99 for adults and £44.99 juniors, with shorts priced £27.99 adults, £22.99 juniors and socks available for £14.99.

Both away kits are made from 100% recycled polyester, are ethically sourced, fully traceable and responsibly produced.

Albion’s home kit will be released later in July.

