Ally Robertson: Any new owner has to look after West Brom

Guochuan Lai

Controversial absent controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has the club on the market looking for investment or a sale, with the club understood to be valued at £60million.

That value would bring a huge loss from the £200m-plus Lai’s Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Limited acquired a majority stake of Albion in 2016.

But China-based Lai has been unwilling to invest recently, leading to Albion this year taking a £20m loan for running costs.

Legendary former defender Robertson said: “We want somebody to come in that wants to look after the club.

“He has more or less said that he wants rid of it now and that is not somebody we want.

“We want somebody that owns the club that wants to give the club 100 per cent and to help us get back to where we were.

“Lai, over the last few years, doesn’t seem to have been involved in anything to do with the Albion and that’s not what we want.”

Lai has previously been uninterested in a sale but talks of minority investment with a group including Egyptian businessman Mohamed Elkashashy and Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell took place in recent months.