James Morrison takes West Brom academy role to join Scotland

The 37-year-old former midfielder, capped 46 times for his country, had helped out Steve Clarke’s unit earlier this month for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia and has now been offered a full-time post.

Morrison will retain a role at Albion working in the club’s academy, mentoring players in the under-18 and under-23 squads.

He joined the club’s academy staff after hanging up his playing boots in 2019 and was promoted to the role of first-team coach under Sam Allardyce, retaining it through the reins of Valerian Ismael, Steve Bruce and most recently Carlos Corberan.

Morrison said: “I would like to thank Albion for providing me with the opportunity to begin my coaching career here, at the club I love.”

“I am excited to be joining Steve Clarke and returning to international football and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to be able to continue working for Albion alongside my new role with Scotland.