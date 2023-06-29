Notification Settings

Aston Villa owners reduce share in Portuguese club

Villa’s owners have reduced their shareholding in Portuguese club Vitoria to ensure they comply with Uefa’s rules regarding conflicts of interest.

Silhouette of the pitch and stands of Villa Park the home stadium of Aston Villa.
The club’s holding company, V Sports, purchased a 46 per cent stake in the Primeira Liga outfit earlier this year.

But that has now been reduced to 29 per cent following an examination of the relationship between the two clubs by Uefa. Both are due to participate in European competition next season.

A Villa statement explained: “V Sports has today announced that it has reduced its stake in Vitoria Sport Clube – Futebol, SAD to 29 per cent by transferring shares equaling 17 per cent of the club’s total equity back to Vitoria SC.

“It also no longer has any representation on the board of directors of Vitoria Sport Clube – Futebol, SAD in order to comply with all UEFA regulations and ensure the independence of both Vitoria Sport Clube – Futebol, SAD and Aston Villa FC.”

The purchase of the stake in Vitoria followed nearly two years of talks with Villa and V Sports owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. V Sports also bought a share of Egyptian club ZED FC earlier this year.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

