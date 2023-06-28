Carlos Corberan: West Brom budget constraints are motivating factor

Carlos Corberan

The boss admitted the Baggies are facing a bigger challenge than previously in the transfer market, due to their need to first sell players to ease the club’s financial situation.

But it is one Corberan is approaching with his eyes-wide open with the Spaniard who, speaking for the first time since the end of last season, thanked Albion’s board for their “honesty” when discussing the playing budget.

Last week’s £7million sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley has eased the immediate financial pressure and the head coach remains upbeat.

He told WBA TV: "We need to adapt to the situation of the club, and the situation of the club right now is different to the situation the previous year.

"The most important thing is to know what our financial possibilities are. Your financial possibilities determine which market you can enter into.

"I understand the priorities of the club right now, which is to make some transfers now to give us the chance to add different players.

“The first one is Dara O’Shea, who was an important player but I understand that these things are going to happen.

"Some players will join us and be part of our amazing club for the next season. These situations are always going to happen.

"The club has always been very honest with me about the financial possibilities and this is something I really appreciate. The fact the financial possibilities are different just increases our challenge and our motivation to create a competitive squad, which is what everyone involved with the club wants."

Corberan also paid tribute to O’Shea, who departed The Hawthorns eight years after arriving as a teenager.

He said: “Without a doubt he (O’Shea) has been a very special player for this club.

"He will be in the heart of every fan because every time he put on the shirt he gave everything and played at 100 per cent.

"He is an example of what we need to do. The club recruited him for previous seasons and not from the highest level. The club was working with him and improving him. He has made an amazing contribution for the situation of the club.