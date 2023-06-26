Notification Settings

Aston Villa monitoring midfielder Tyler Adams

By Matt Maher

Villa are among the Premier League clubs tracking Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

England's Harry Kane and USA's Tyler Adams (right) battle for the ball
England's Harry Kane and USA's Tyler Adams (right) battle for the ball

The USA international is a prime target should head coach Unai Emery choose to further strengthen in the middle of the park this summer.

Villa have already added Youri Tielemans on a free transfer but could move again in that area, particularly if Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson depart. The former is a target for newly-promoted Luton, with whom he spent the second half of last season.

Adams, 24, was among Leeds’ top performers last season and while the still managerless Yorkshire club ideally want to keep him as they target an immediate return to the Premier League, there is an acceptance he may leave in order to raise funds which can then be spent strengthening elsewhere.

