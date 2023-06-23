Luton keen to sign Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The Zimbabwe international impressed while on loan with the Hatters during the second half of last season, playing a key role as they won promotion from the Championship through the play-offs.

Nakamba is keen on moving to Kenilworth Road permanently, with Villa also happy to cash in on a player who has just one year remaining on his contract. Talks are expected to step up when the 29-year-old returns from his summer break early next month.