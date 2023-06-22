Aston Villa launch 2023/24 home kit

Aston Villa new kit 2023/4

Inspired by the passion of the pride in the stands at Villa Park, the new 2023/24 home shirt design depicts a subtle print of soundwaves taken from fans singing our ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant on a matchday, putting supporters at the heart of this incarnation of the famous claret and blue.

The redesigned crest, which pays homage to the European Cup-winning heroes of 1982, appears on Villa’s playing and training kits this season.

The club will continue to use the existing shield design around Villa Park and on our digital channels, as well as in other areas.

The home strip features new Principal Partner BK8 on the front of the shirt.

It will be worn for the first time when the men’s first team play Walsall in our opening pre-season fixture on Saturday, July 15.