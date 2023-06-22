Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa launch 2023/24 home kit

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Aston Villa have unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa new kit 2023/4
Aston Villa new kit 2023/4

Inspired by the passion of the pride in the stands at Villa Park, the new 2023/24 home shirt design depicts a subtle print of soundwaves taken from fans singing our ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant on a matchday, putting supporters at the heart of this incarnation of the famous claret and blue.

The redesigned crest, which pays homage to the European Cup-winning heroes of 1982, appears on Villa’s playing and training kits this season.

The club will continue to use the existing shield design around Villa Park and on our digital channels, as well as in other areas.

The home strip features new Principal Partner BK8 on the front of the shirt.

It will be worn for the first time when the men’s first team play Walsall in our opening pre-season fixture on Saturday, July 15.

All kits are priced in line with Premier League benchmarking, with adult Replica home shirts £70.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News