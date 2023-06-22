Notification Settings

Aston Villa facing competition from Bayern Munich for Villarreal's Pau Torres

Villa could face competition from Bayern Munich should they pursue a move for Pau Torres.

Japan's Daizen Maeda (left) and Spain's Pau Torres battle for the ball
Japan's Daizen Maeda (left) and Spain's Pau Torres battle for the ball

The Villarreal star is Unai Emery’s primary target should the head coach decide to recruit a top-level centre-back in this window but is also admired by Bayern, who have spoken to the Spanish club about a potential deal.

Torres, who is thought to have a £43million release clause in a contract which expires 12 months from now, is on their shortlist should Lucas Hernandez depart.

It also remains possible Villa and Emery will decide to focus their resources elsewhere.

The forward line is currently the top priority following the addition of Youri Tielemans in midfield. Villa have discussed possible moves for Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and Athletic Bilbao ace Nico Williams.

