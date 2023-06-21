Notification Settings

West Brom in talks with Burnley over Dara O'Shea deal

By Matt Maher

Albion are in talks with Burnley over the sale of defender Dara O’Shea.

Dara O'Shea after the final game of the season at Swansea (Getty)
The Clarets, newly promoted to the Premier League, are keen on the Republic of Ireland international and discussions are ongoing over a deal which would ease the immediate financial pressures facing the Baggies.

Albion, no longer in receipt of parachute payments, have made no secret of their need to sell players this summer and O’Shea is among their most saleable assets.

The 24-year-old academy product has made more than 100 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions, including 28 in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season.

He made his return from injury earlier this week in Ireland’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Gibraltar, having missed the final two months of last season with a knee problem.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

