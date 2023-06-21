Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Steven Gerrard favourite as Bruno Lage in the running

Steven Gerrad and Bruno Lage

Gerrard recently turned down a lucrative approach from Saudi Arabia to manage in the Saudi Pro League.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

Former Baggies boss Darren Moore was a shock departure at Hillsborough having guided the Owls back to the Championship..

Gerrard has previously admitted his keenness to return to management if the right job became available.

Meanwhile former Wolves manager Bruno Lage has drifted in the betting.

Some bookmakers had the 47-year-old as the second favourite yesterday, but Lage is now a 10/1 shot alongside Nathan Jones and Gary O'Neil.