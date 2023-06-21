Leeds reach boss decision time as West Brom watch on

Carlos Corberan

Corberan’s Baggies future has been subject of speculation this summer following the Whites’ Premier League relegation and subsequent call to part company with Sam Allardyce.

Albion head coach Corberan, 40, was once again linked with a possible Elland Road return having re-committed to The Hawthorns in February after interest.

The Spaniard’s new Albion deal is thought to have included a stronger release clause.

Former Crystal Palace boss Vieira, meanwhile, has joined fellow out-of-work bosses Scott Parker and Daniel Farke as serious candidates.

Corberan was of interest, but it has been reported Albion have received no official approach for an interview with the Spaniard, who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa with Leeds’ first team.

It is also believed that Leeds’ new ownership, 49ers Enterprises, are eyeing a new manager or head coach with Premier League experience – with Corberan’s two jobs in England at Championship level.

Leeds owners are also reported to be looking into an candidate not currently in office.