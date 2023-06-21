Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa will assess injured Bertrand Traore

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa will assess Bertrand Traore after the winger was injured while on international duty.

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore
Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

The Burkina Faso captain has returned to the UK for treatment after suffering a muscle tear in Sunday’s 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Cape Verde.

Traore had to be helped from the field just past the hour mark and it is questionable, at the very least, whether he will be ready for the start of Villa’s pre-season programme next month.

The 27-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract at Villa Park, was already facing something of an uncertain future with Unai Emery keen to strengthen in wide attacking areas.

Traore spent the first half of last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir before being recalled in January and scored twice in eight appearances.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News