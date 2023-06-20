Notification Settings

Politicians write to EFL expressing concern over West Brom investment talks

By Lewis Cox

Politicians have written to the English Football League and Football Association to express their concern about potential minority investment in Albion.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards has been a supporter of Action for Albion and their battle with West Brom's owner


A letter jointly-penned by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards and West Midlands mayor Andy Street called for “urgent attention” following reports of interest from Egyptian businessman Mohamed Elkashashy and Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell.

