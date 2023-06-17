West Brom legends turn out in force for anniversary bash

Former Albion captains Doug Fraser and John Kaye

Tony Brown, Brendon Batson, Ally Robertson and Bob Taylor were among those present last Saturday for a night of celebration at the Forest of Arden Hotel and Country Club.

Albion's FPA was formed in 2003 following a meeting at the Belfry organised by Batson and 1968 FA Cup winning captain Graham Williams. Its first committee included Robertson, Nicky Cross and Derek Monaghan.

Tony Bomber Brown with Bruce Collard, brother of former Albion player Ian, and Campbell Crawford.

In the following two decades the Association has built a strong relationship with the club and raised tens of thousands of pounds which has been donated to charities and used to help members with financial, personal and moral support when needed.

Members help out at The Hawthorns on matchdays through various hospitality duties, while the FPA also works closely with the Supporters Club and the Albion Foundation, supporting events held by the latter and organising a joint fundraising lunch every November.

There are currently more than 140 members, with having made at least one first-team appearance for the Baggies the sole criteria for joining.

The anniversary bash featured an opening address from current president Ray Wilson, who also presented a commemorative cap to former Albion goalkeeper Chris Adamson.

Former club captains John Kaye and Doug Fraser were also in attendance, along with Campbell Crawford, the Scottish right-back who made 10 appearances for the club during the 1960s.

Brendon Batson with Cyrille Regis' first wife Beverley.

Secretary Geoff Snape, a lifelong Albion supporter who was present at the Belfry meeting, said: “From acorns grow oak trees and one can say this of the Association.

“In the early days we would have a few former players helping out on the odd match day. Today we support the Club by providing former players on match days with various hospitality duties including QA & looking after the sponsors and Box holders.

“It was great to hold this anniversary event where former players, their wives and partners can dine and dance the night away in the knowledge that their help and support has made our Association strong and successful.”

FPA chair Ray Wilson presents a cap to former keeper Chris Adamson