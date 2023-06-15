New Albion head coach Siobhan Hodgetts

The 34-year-old is stepping up from within the coaching staff to replace Sugarman, who is leaving to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

West Bromwich-born Hodgetts has a near 20-year association with the Baggies, having joined the Albion Foundation’s staff as a coach in 2004, before representing it for eight years as a player from 2006 to 2014.

The former central midfielder has since had roles with Birmingham City University and the FA, returning to the The Hawthorns in 2016.

Hodgetts said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me at a great time for the women’s team. We are receiving ever-increasing support from within the football club as we work to strengthen the playing squad for the coming season.

“I would like to thank Jenny Sugarman for her advice and support in recent years, and I know the players think an awful lot of her and wish her well in her next role, as do I.

“Now, it is time for me to get to work. Pre-season is just a couple of weeks away and preparation for that important period is already well underway.

“I am working to finalise my coaching staff, who I know will play an important role for the club, and we are recruiting other staff to ensure the players receive all the support they need on and off the pitch.

“As a player and a coach I have seen with my own eyes the huge strides the women’s team has taken over the past 20 years and now we are working to build a positive environment for our players to be as competitive as we can be in the short and long term.

“The club continues to increase its support for the women’s game behind the scenes and its backing means this is a really exciting time as we look to improve again this season.”

Sugarman, who led the Baggies to successive eighth-placed finishes in the National League North finishes during her two years in charge, said: “It’s been a privilege to work at this club.